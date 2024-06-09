Goa: IMD Raises Red Alert; Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall

Panaji: As the monsoon is active over the State with moderate to very heavy rainfall experienced in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (Goa) issued a red alert for June 9, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

A red alert was also in place on June 8, during which several incidents of trees falling, minor waterlogging, and traffic disruptions were reported in parts of Goa.

An orange alert has been issued for June 10 and 11, while a yellow alert has been issued for June 12, advising the public to remain cautious.

Moderate to heavy rainfall ( Panjim 76mm, 67.0 mm over Old Goa) reported over Goa since 0830 hrs IST-1430 hrs IST of today.

People Urged To Avoid Waterlogged & Flood-Prone Areas

The Disaster Management Authority, in a separate advisory on Saturday, urged people to avoid waterlogged, flood-prone areas while the IMD specifically warned about possible waterlogging/flooding on 18 June Road, Patto, Mala, Taleigao, and other vulnerable, low-lying areas.

The IMD also advised the public to remain vigilant and safe, as intense rainfall may cause temporary visibility reduction, damage to mud houses, dislocation of roofing sheets due to strong winds, traffic chaos, and localized mudslides in areas such as Altinho. There is also a risk of weak trees and structures falling, branches breaking, and significant damage to horticultural crops.

Rainfall Recorded in Various Places Of Goa

In the past 24 hours, the IMD recorded highest rainfall in Canacona at 192.2 mm, followed by Sanquelim with 184.2 mm, Quepem with 170.2 mm, Sanguem with 153.7 mm, Margao with 143 mm, Mormugao with 58.8 mm, Ponda with 58.0 mm, Dabolim with 52.1 mm, Old Goa with 44.3 mm, Panaji with 37.9 mm, Mapusa with 31.0 mm, and Pernem with 22.4 mm.

The IMD has further advised fishermen to not venture into waters whilst a fishing ban is already in place for two months.