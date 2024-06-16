 Goa: 12 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported in Dharbandora & Ponda
Goa: 12 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported in Dharbandora & Ponda

Concerned over a possible increase in dengue cases, health authorities have appealed to people to avoid storing water for long periods.

THE GOAN NETWORK Updated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Ponda: There has been a rise in suspected dengue cases in Dharbandora and Ponda taluka, with as many as 12 suspected cases being recorded in the health centres of Betki-Khandola, Piliem, Marcaim and Ponda.

Concerned over a possible increase in dengue cases, health authorities have appealed to people to avoid storing water for long periods.

Cases Reported In The Last Few Days

In the last few days, four suspected dengue cases each have been reported at the Betki-Khandola Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Piliem PHC. Besides, two cases each have been recorded at the Marcaim and Ponda health centres.

Health authorities have begun measures to tackle the spread of dengue in the area. Besides conducting fumigation, officials are distributing medicines and undertaking awareness drives in the affected areas.

Appeal Made By Betki-Khandola Health Officer, Dr. Sangeeta Keluskar

Betki-Khandola Health Officer Dr Sangeeta Keluskar has appealed to people on the need to be alert. “We request people not to store water in or near their houses for many days. A person is advised to immediately visit the nearest health centre for examination after fever persists for more than 3 days,” said Dr Keluskar.

Ponda Health Officer Dr Smita Parsekar and a team had visited various places to create awareness among people prior to the onset of monsoons.

There has been no case of dengue reported with the Shiroda PHC, but Health Officer Dr Smita Pai said she and her staff are alert and ready with necessary measures.

