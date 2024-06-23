Goa CM Pramod Sawant Makes Case For ₹8,000 Crore For Various Developmental Projects In State

CM Pramod Sawant | The Goan Network

Panaji: The State government has requested at least Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre for various developmental projects in Goa including Rs 300 crore for the upcoming exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa.

During a pre-budget meeting in Delhi on Saturday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant placed before the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the need for major funding to upgrade railways, dams, and other infrastructure.

"We need much-improved rail connectivity from Goa to major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.. Vande Bharat or express trains to these destinations will help the passengers, especially Goans," Sawant said while briefing about Goa's presentation at the marathon meeting.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting

Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget meeting with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories to take suggestions for the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25.

Sawant also mentioned about the Konkan Railway route from Bengaluru to Mumbai via Goa stating some portion along this route is yet to be double tracked.

Read Also Tamnar Power Transmission Project Will Be Inaugurated In October 2024: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Maintaining it will enhance connectivity, Sawant also stressed the importance of strengthening internal connectivity within Goa, particularly to the new Mopa Airport. For the entire railway projects, the CM has sought Rs 5,000 crore budget.

In addition to this, Rs 300 crore for the St Francis Xavier exposition that will see lakhs of pilgrims from various parts of the world has been proposed. The decennial exposition is scheduled from November 21, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

The State further proposed Rs 700 crore for water reservoirs and additional funds for replacing old pipelines.