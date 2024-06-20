 Tamnar Power Transmission Project Will Be Inaugurated In October 2024: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
One of the three linear projects passing through sections of Goa’s and Karnataka’s forested and protected areas, the Tamnar transmission line ran into rough weather with stiff opposition from greens and also Karnataka’s government causing the delay.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Pramod Sawant | Photo Credit: PTI

Panaji: The much-delayed Tamnar power transmission project is nearing completion with just about a couple of towers left and will be inaugurated by October this year, CM Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.   

About The Tamnar Power Transmission Project

article-image

Within Goa, the project envisions a 220 KV transmission line between Xeldem and Mapusa.

Additionally, the project’s long-term goal is to have an additional 1000 MW power source for Goa drawn from the Raigarh power station with a 440 KV line drawn through two states – Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.   

