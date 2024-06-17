'We Will Create Awareness On Benefits Of Tamnar Project,' Says Union Minister Of State For Power Shripad Naik

Vasco: Newly appointed Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said that he will create awareness among the public on the benefits of Tamnar project.

Naik was speaking to reporters after arriving to Goa , where he was offered a grand welcome by his supporters amidst the beats of Dhol and Tasha and chanting of slogans.

Naik said that he would be using his power department for the maximum benefit of the state.

Statement Of Union Minister Of State For Power, Shripad Naik

"I have now been appointed as the Union Minister of State for Power and I will use this position to pass the maximum benefits to Goa and Goans. We will check what the state needs in terms of power because energy is the basic need for any development for any state. We will also create awareness on Tamnar Project so as to clear any confusion in the minds of the people because only good energy can lead to great development. We have to unite to bring Goa to a higher level by using the support of state and central government," Said Naik.

Naik said that he was thankful to the people of Goa for his victory with a huge margin in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I have been now appointed as the Minister of State for Power and this is all due to the blessings of the people. All these years, the people have strongly stood by me and shown their faith in me and I have been the minister for various departments in the past as well. I want to tell the people that I will continue to work for them and use my position for their benefit," said Naik.