'Contractors Will Need To Compensate If Sub-Standard Work Detected In Ongoing Project Quality Audit,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government will take contractors to task and make them pay up to compensate for sub-standard work detected in an ongoing project quality audit.

Statement Of Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant who was responding to media queries on the controversies surrounding the smart city projects said a detailed report of all the works is being prepared and once submitted to the government, action will be initiated.

The report will flag contractors for substandard works and also list works that will require to be restored to quality standards, he said, adding that financial penalties to be imposed on the contractors and consultants will also be listed.

Skepticism about the quality of work has been the hallmark of the Smart City projects over the last couple of years that the work is being carried out with Opposition politicians and parties besides civil society continuously raising concern and even approaching the courts.

Sawant however did not go into the details of the work quality audit or which agency is conducting the exercise.