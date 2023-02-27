Goa: CM lays stone for 3 of 14 houses to be built for needy in Canacona

Stating that many families indeed need personal attention, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the 'Shram-Dham' concept in Canacona will make the taluka, the first Swayampurn taluka in the State, and will literally open up the concept for the rest of the constituencies facing similar challenges.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launching function of Balram Charitable Foundation, a trust registered by Canacona MLA and Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar for taking up the challenges to build houses for the poor and downtrodden people of Canacona. Sawant laid the foundation stone to build three houses (Palolem, Rajbhag-Tarir and Ordhafond) in the presence of Tawadkar, BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanawade, NRI Commissioner Adv Narendra Savoikar and others.

Touched by needs of the households, CM said, "Whatever help these household need to build these houses, will be given within the framework of the government rules and besides that, I in my capacity invidivually, will also give whatever is needed for all the 14 houses to be built. With this initiative, Canacona will certainly develop all-round in infrastructure and human resources (human development) and will be the first taluka to assist the country already on way to 'Naya Bharat' and 'Vishwaguru'."

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said, "We are commissioning Shree Balram Charitable Foundation, through which we have launched Shram- Dham paying foundation to build 14 new houses for the poor and downtrodden strata of the society in Canacona. We had decided to give a roof over their heads. We have decided that no household in Canacona will be without a proper house. No child orphaned or otherwise will be left without support to avail education. Only10% people worked for Goa Liberation and not 90%, but it benefitted 100% Goans, similarly please contribute just 1 rupee and one day labour to complete the 14 houses for the needy people of Canacona and I know even if only 10% of my people did this, it will benefit 100% people of Canacona."

Goa BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanawade said, "Tawadkar is working on BJP's ideals of reaching out to the lowest strata of the society. To take benefit of PM scheme and other schemes to build houses for which documentation is impossible, but with a request from Speaker it can be done in Shram-Dham concept."

General Secretary Adv Narendra Savoikar said, "Tawadkar by his act has laid foundation not only in Canacona but given a example for rest of Goa. and sooner or later, this precedent will be picked up in rest of the state."

The foundation stones were laid for the house of Eroibel Fernandes (Ourem -Palolem), Devyani Dayanand Pagui (Rajbhag -Tarir), Harishchandra Naik ( Ordhofond ), while more houses are planned for Sujata Tulsidas Pagi (Agonda), Priya Desai (Kindlem), Nagi Thoko Varak, Dabel (Poinguinim), Nirmala Pagi (Agonda), Tanuja Kishore Pagi(Tarir), Rima Anandu Pagi (Palolem), Shamal Pagi (Palolem) in this phase.

Earlier, Canacona BJP Mandal President Vishal Dessai welcomed and Anandu Dessai (Khotigao Sarpanch), CMC Dy Chairperson Laximan Pagui, BJP Mahila Morcha Adhyaksha Vrinda Satarkar, State BJP Secretary Sarvanand Bhagat, State BJP General Secretary Damu Naik, CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naikgaunkar, Mahila Morcha President Vinda Satarkar spoke on the occassion.

Sarpanchs of Poinguinim- Savita Tawadkar, Agonda-Fatima Rodrigues, Loliem-Polem- Pratiza Bandekar, Shrishthal- Sejal Gaonkar, Councillors Simon Rebello, Narcisco Fernandes, Hemant Kumar Naikgaunkar, Amita Pagi, Gandesh Madgavkar, Nitu Dessai, Sara Naik Desai, Supriya Dessai, Dy Collector (Canacona) Ramesh Gaonkar, Canacona Mamlatdar Manoj Korgaonkar, Kamlakar Gaonkar, Baddem -Khotigao. Khushali (Kumbegal) were also present