Goa: Car burnt to ashes while fleeing accident scene at Khandepar

Panaji: A car involved in a hit-and-run case was burnt to ashes within a few minutes of the accident after it rammed into a roadside tree.

The car hit a police personnel on duty at Opa, Khandepar.

In an effort to escape from the scene, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a roadside tree. The car caught fire and was burnt to ashes.

However, the two occupants of the car escaped unhurt and were nabbed by the police.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:36 AM IST