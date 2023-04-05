Goa: 'Budget is people-friendly,' says tourism chief; no hike in taxes for tourism-related activities

TTAG president shared that many of the recommendations suggested by his association are seen reflected in the budget which is a very positive aspect. |

With a focus on education, infrastructure, health and no hike in fees and taxes for tourism-related activities in Goa, the budget has a happy index for Goans, stated Nilesh Shah, president, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG).

Speaking to The Goan, TTAG president shared that many of the recommendations suggested by his association are seen reflected in the budget which is a very positive aspect. “TTAG had suggested a series of recommendations for Goa's budget for 2023-24 for the improvement and streamlining of the tourism sector few of them which were mentioned in budget,” said Shah.

Focus on road connectivity need of the hour

“There has been no increase in fees and taxes in tourism-related activities. There is reduction in excise duty on high-end liquor to bring in quality tourists as well as an increase in revenue to the State (a lot of high-end liquor). There is promise of better transport facilities. The government has made provision of ₹31.92 crore to purchase new electric buses. There is focus on home-stays in the hinterland,” said TTAG president.

Pointing out that there was mention on completion of ongoing tourism projects which have not been completed for many years, Shah said this is a welcome step as convention center, Santa Monica Jetty and focus on road connectivity is need of the hour. “An announcement was made that entertainment policy for the State of Goa will be formed. We hope we see action in this regard at the earliest,” said Shah.

Tourists entering with their vehicles in Goa will be thoroughly checked at the borders for documents and will be given a unique sticker so that the owner of the vehicle will not be harassed anywhere in the state – this was a long pending demand of TTAG which will be implemented now. It will be good for tourists visiting Goa by road, felt Shah.

'Spending on infrastructure, completion of projects will boost Goa tourism'

The overall allocation in tourism budget is ₹262 crore, a part of it will go in paying salaries and administration cost. Further, this is just an increase of 7% compared to last year’s budget allocation. With no big-ticket announcement on tourism, we hope that spending on infrastructure and focusing on ease of doing business, as well as completion of major projects will boost Goa tourism and benefit all stakeholders in industry and will help sustainability of tourism in Goa, said the TTAG president.

“We also hope to see proper implementation and enforcement of all the measures announced so that all businesses are on a level playing field for growth of overall tourism industry. Chandor in South Goa would be developed as a heritage village to showcase the rich history of Goa, and we hope, in future the same will be replicated to other villages also,” said Shah.

