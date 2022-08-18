Goa Board re-introduces ATKT scheme for SSC failures | File Photo

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBS&HSE) has introduced again the ATKT scheme by which students who have failed the April 2022 SSC examination in two and less subjects are eligible to be admitted in Class XI and keep terms.

The circular addressed to heads of Higher Secondary Schools was issued by the Board on Wednesday.

Heads of HSSs across Goa have been advised to admit such students but withhold their Class XI results until they clear their SSC subjects.