Goa: Bardez mamlatdar seizes trucks dumping debris along NH66; directs RTO to cancel their permit

The Mamlatdar of Bardez Praveen Gawas seized two trucks dumping construction debris by the side of the road along NH66 on Monday noon and vowed to take strict action against those who indulge in such illegal activities.

Gawas has also requested locals to either click photos or make videos of such illegal acts and send it to his office for action.

After seizing the two vehicles, the mamlatdar has written to the Road Transport Office (RTO) to cancel the permits of both trucks.

Mapusa police were also informed about the incident and the police were in the process of registering an FIR against the truck drivers.

“While on an inspection round, we found these two trucks moving suspiciously along the service road at Mapusa Tar. We waited for some time and caught one of the drivers in the act while dumping construction material by the roadside,” Gawas said.

He said the other truck with building debris was also parked by the side of the service road.

“We have asked the RTO to cancel the permits of both the trucks which were involved in the illegal act of dumping debris by the roadside,” the Mamlatdar said.

According to Gawas, such illegal dumping of material by the roadside has been going on for quite some time and on many occasions, it was difficult to catch the offenders.

He exhorted people to remain alert and inform his office if they see any of such acts and assured to take strict action on the illegalities.

“Alert citizens should either make videos or click photos when people dump such material along with their vehicle number. We will take immediate action against the offenders,” Gawas said.

He also assured not to disclose the mobile number or the name of the complainant.

The mamlatdar said the government had recently come out with a memorandum to initiate action against those who are involved in illegal landfilling or dumping debris along the national highways.

He said that sometimes such debris is dumped in comunidade land and urged the comunidade authorities to remain alert and take action on such illegal acts.