Goa: Aged trees get a trim along NH66

The authorities have begun cutting down the aged trees along National Highway 66 with the permission of the Forest department.

After citizens demanded that the aged trees dotting along the National Highway pose danger and risk to motorists along the way, the Forest department has reportedly given the clearance to cut down the old trees.

Local residents, besides motorists travelling on the Highway had been demanding that the PWD, National Highway cut down all the old trees leaning on the road and posing danger to the road users.

While the Highway had all along maintained that the government has since given the powers to cut down the trees to the Fire Services and the local civic bodies, the latter had expressed its inability to conduct the job with small cutters.