 Goa: 4 Released On Bail In Pajifond Crematorium Assault Case
Each of the four applicants was ordered to be released on a personal bond of ₹25,000 each with one solvent surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the Sessions Court, Margao.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Margao: The High Court has, on Tuesday, ordered the release on bail of four of the accused arrested in the Pajifond crematorium assault case.

Each of the four applicants was ordered to be released on a personal bond of ₹25,000 each with one solvent surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the Sessions Court, Margao. The applicants were further directed not to enter the city of Margao till filing of the charge sheet, with further directions that they shall not indulge in any activity that would amount to tampering with evidence and influencing the witnesses.

All the four applicants were directed to report to the Maina Curtorim Police Station thrice a week, preferably on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday between 10:00 am to 11:00 am, as the applicants intend to stay at Nessai.

