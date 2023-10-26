Goa: 2 Youth Die After Falling Off Grade Separator In Dabolim

An ambulance taking the deceased to hospital | The Goan Network

VASCO: In a tragic incident, two youth were killed after falling off the Grade Separator in a road mishap at Dabolim on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Patson Rodrigues (24) and Prajwal Rodrigues (27), both from Honnavar in Uttar Karnataka. According to sources, both the deceased were moving on a motorcycle (KA-47-U-2940) when the accident took place.

The unfortunate mishap

"The impact of the accident was such that both the rider and pillion rider were flung off the Grade Separator to the road near INS Hansa, while the bike remained on the bridge. While one youth was wearing a helmet, the other was possibly a pillion rider and was without a helmet,” said the source.

The incident was witnessed by many who were moving along the busy road below the bridge and many people on the road tried to help both youth who were grievously injured, initially due to the accident and later after falling off the Grade Separator.

Read Also Goa: Banastarim Fatal Accident Case Transferred To Crime Branch

Both men were declared dead upon arrival

The injured youth were later shifted to the Chicalim Hospital where Patson was declared dead and Prajwal was shifted to the GMC, where he succumbed to injuries later.

Vasco PSI Rohan Nageshkar is carrying out a further investigation under the supervision of PI Kapil Nayak and Mormugao DySP Salim Shaikh.

While it is unclear why the youth were in Goa, the Vasco police said efforts are underway to contact the family of the deceased.

Read Also Goa: 3 Dead In Accident As Weekend Party Turns Into Tragedy Within Hours

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)