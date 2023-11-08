Goa: 2 Months On, Only 1 Shop Shifts To New Porvorim Market Complex

The Goan Network

PORVORIM: It is over two months since the old market structure in the Housing Board Colony at Porvorim was demolished by the Goa Housing Board (GHB), but only one of the 40 shopkeepers has, so far, shifted his business in the new market complex and that too without signing any agreement with GHB.

The 40 shopkeepers have been allotted shops which are not facing the road but at the back side of the building facing the ground. They are, therefore, unwilling to shift in the new market complex.

Shopkeepers prefer facing the roadside

Speaking to The Goan, some shopkeepers explained that shopkeepers in general prefer shops facing the road which adds visibility to motorists and pedestrians.

“However, the GHB has allotted shops at the back of the building where there is absolutely no movement of people. The shopkeeper who has opened his shop has been waiting for customers and only a small handful of customers visit his shop daily,” said one shopkeeper.

“These shops at the back of the market complex are good for godowns.”

“Secondly, the GHB has not yet prepared the sale agreements of the shopkeepers. In the absence of a sale agreement and other terms and conditions, it is not possible for shopkeepers to decide whether to shift in the new shops in the market or not.”

GHB yet to auction offices and other shops

The shopkeeper said the GHB has, so far, not auctioned the offices and other shops in the new market complex.

“It is learnt through a reliable source that the remaining shops and offices in the market complex will be auctioned only after the process of handing over the shops to the shopkeepers in old market is completed. The GHB administration is moving at snail’s space,” the shopkeeper added.

