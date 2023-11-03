Goa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover

Gao: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Rajasthan-based Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Private Ltd (RSBIPL) has emerged as the successful bidder for ₹474.64 crore elevated six-lane highway corridor at Porvorim. According to the tender, the work has to be completed within 24 months of issuance of work order.

The Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) Nilesh Cabral informed that RSBIPL has been awarded the tender for construction of a six-lane elevated corridor (flyover) on the NH-66 (formerly National Highway 17) between Guirim and Porvorim.

More about RSBIPL

RSBIPL is involved in the business of civil construction, which primarily includes the construction of roads and bridges. It has completed multiple projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and is currently executing projects in Maharashtra, Tripura, and Assam.

Cabral informed that a total 16 companies had bid for the tender, but RSBIPL was selected at a bid price of ₹364.68 crore. “We are now awaiting a nod from the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to go ahead. MoRTH approval is must as they had floated the tender,” the Minister said.

The flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion at various points along the NH-66 between ‘Teen Building’ in Porvorim and Guirim.

Project cost

The total cost of the six-lane EC, including the approach roads, is estimated at ₹474.64 crore. The project on NH-66 is being funded by the Union ministry, which has sanctioned ₹641.4 crore for its construction and its approaches. The project was sanctioned in 2022-23.

The elevated road is expected to be 5.2 km long and the approaches will start at Sangolda junction at one end and Neo-Magestic hotel on the other end.

