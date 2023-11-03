 Goa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover

Goa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover

According to the tender, the work has to be completed within 24 months of issuance of work order

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Gao: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Rajasthan-based Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Private Ltd (RSBIPL) has emerged as the successful bidder for ₹474.64 crore elevated six-lane highway corridor at Porvorim. According to the tender, the work has to be completed within 24 months of issuance of work order.

The Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) Nilesh Cabral informed that RSBIPL has been awarded the tender for construction of a six-lane elevated corridor (flyover) on the NH-66 (formerly National Highway 17) between Guirim and Porvorim.

More about RSBIPL

RSBIPL is involved in the business of civil construction, which primarily includes the construction of roads and bridges. It has completed multiple projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and is currently executing projects in Maharashtra, Tripura, and Assam.

Cabral informed that a total 16 companies had bid for the tender, but RSBIPL was selected at a bid price of ₹364.68 crore. “We are now awaiting a nod from the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to go ahead. MoRTH approval is must as they had floated the tender,” the Minister said.

The flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion at various points along the NH-66 between ‘Teen Building’ in Porvorim and Guirim.

Read Also
Goa: Demand for flyover at Bellem junction taken up at Telaulim gram sabha
article-image

Project cost

The total cost of the six-lane EC, including the approach roads, is estimated at ₹474.64 crore. The project on NH-66 is being funded by the Union ministry, which has sanctioned ₹641.4 crore for its construction and its approaches. The project was sanctioned in 2022-23.

The elevated road is expected to be 5.2 km long and the approaches will start at Sangolda junction at one end and Neo-Magestic hotel on the other end.

Read Also
Goa: Dandeavaddo locals call on GF chief to intervene, scrap flyover
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover

Goa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover

Goa: Assailants Open Fire At House In Curtorim Over Property Dispute, None Injured

Goa: Assailants Open Fire At House In Curtorim Over Property Dispute, None Injured

﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag

﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag

Goa: RGP Slams RND Minister Against Charges For 2-Wheelers On Ferries

Goa: RGP Slams RND Minister Against Charges For 2-Wheelers On Ferries

Goa Land Grab: Report Submitted To Govt

Goa Land Grab: Report Submitted To Govt