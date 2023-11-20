Goa: 16 Months Later, Digambar Returns To Alexio's House For A Warm Embrace

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and Alexio Sequeira | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Congress-turned-BJP MLAs Digambar Kamat and Alexio Sequeira were finally all smiles and were on celebrating mode after the tense moments they had to undergo a little over a year ago when the first move to join the BJP had come a cropper on July 10, 2022.

Last time round when Digambar Kamat had descended at the residence of then Congress MLA Alexio Sequeira, it was on July 10, 2022 – the day when the eight-member Congress group headed by Margao MLA was scheduled to leave the party to join the BJP. It’s another matter that the move came a cropper, but not before the eight Congress MLAs, including Digambar Kamat and Alexio Sequeira finally bid adieus to the Congress two months later on September 14.

Digambar Kamat visits Alexio Sequeira's residence

A little after 14 months when Kamat, Sequeira, and six others had finally joined the BJP, Kamat descended at Sequeira’s residence on Sunday – this time to hug and wish him the best of luck after the ruling dispensation finally honoured the promise to induct the Nuvem MLA in the Pramod Sawant Cabinet.

Kamat told The Goan that Sequeira’s induction into the Pramod Sawant Cabinet was long pending. In fact, he confessed that Sequeira was supposed to be inducted into the Cabinet within three months, but got delayed due to various circumstances.

“I went to congratulate Alexio Sequeira on Sunday since the party has cleared all decks for his induction into the Cabinet. I am extremely happy that Sequeira will be inducted this evening. This has been pending for some time now. I am happy with the development”, Kamat said.

Questions raised about Margao MLA

What about the Margao MLA? When this question was asked to Kamat whether his promised induction in the BJP government would follow suit as the party has cleared the decks for Sequeira’s induction, the former Chief Minister just smiled and said that things would fall in place.

Kamat along with Sequeira had led the eight-Congress MLAs into the BJP on September 14, 2022, months after the Congress was stranded way back with just 13 seats in the 2022 election for the Goa Legislative Assembly election and the BJP returning back to power with 20 seats and with the support of the MGP and the Independents.

