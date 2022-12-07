Goa: 100 from Kharewaddo Jetty detained for failing to submit tenant verification

A Vasco police team led by PI Kapil Nayak on Tuesday detained around 100 persons, especially migrant labourers from Kharewaddo Jetty, after they had failed to submit tenant verification details.

PI Nayak said Vasco police had been carrying out tenant verification drives across various locations, but had intensified the drive ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Goa and the commencement of the tourism season.

"Tenant verification is the need of the hour and an important step to detect crimes especially when it is committed by migrants who take up jobs in the State,” said PI Nayak.

“We have been taking up drives across various locations but we did a special drive at Kharewado today because we had information that many migrant workers who work on fishing trawlers have not got their antecedents verified.”

“We have made several requests to trawler owners to get their tenants verified but that has not happened and we personally went to the site with our staff to check for the ground reality only to realise that many people from other states like UP, Bihar and Assam have not got their tenants verification done. We have detailed over 100 such persons for further enquiry," said PI Nayak.

PI Nayak said it was difficult to trace migrant labourers after committing crime, if tenant verification was not done.

"When a tenant verification is done, we send their documents to their home states to see if the person is adversely reported in that state which is good for our knowledge as well as the person renting the rooms or engaging these people to work.”

“These migrant labourers are regularly involved in a fight or other crimes, including murders, and they flee from the state. We don't have any information about them if the tenant verification is not done. The tenant verification helps us nab culprits and besides, labourers also fear to commit crimes because their information is with the local police," PI Nayak added.