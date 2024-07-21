 Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lauds Gulab Magazine For Its Role In Goa’s Social Awareness & Language Promotion
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaAuxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lauds Gulab Magazine For Its Role In Goa’s Social Awareness & Language Promotion

Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lauds Gulab Magazine For Its Role In Goa’s Social Awareness & Language Promotion

“Gulab has played a big role in protecting the identity of Goa. The magazine has created awareness amongst the people on issues plaguing the State and its people,” he said.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Margao: Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes on Saturday said the Konkani magazine Gulab has played a big role in protecting the identity of Goa and raising awareness amongst the people on social issues plaguing the State.

He was speaking at the annual Gulab Awards ceremony held at the Ravindra Bhavan, Margao on Saturday.

Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes On Gulab's Journey

Referring to Gulab’s journey since the magazine was launched by founder, late Fr Freddy Da Costa, the Auxiliary Bishop said the publication has helped to further enrich and promote Konkani language in the State.

Read Also
Goa: Woman Injured As 2 More Houses Collapse In Margao's Aquem; Total Incidents Rise To 5
article-image

“Gulab has played a big role in protecting the identity of Goa. The magazine has created awareness amongst the people on issues plaguing the State and its people,” he said.

About The Gulab Personality Of The Year

The Gulab Personality of the Year was awarded to Nevil Alphonso, former director of Agriculture, while Philomena Sam Francisco was honoured with the Gulab Writer of the Year and comedian Sally was awarded the Gulab Tiatrist of the Year.

Prudent Media reporter cum sub-editor Savio Joao Maria Dias has been awarded the Felicio Cardozo Journalism Award. Fernando Santano Costa popularly known as Kalliz de Orlim was felicitated with Fr Freddy’s Memorial Gulab recognition for his contribution to the Goan society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Faces Unprecedented Monsoon Damage With Record Crop Losses & Infrastructure Destruction

Goa Faces Unprecedented Monsoon Damage With Record Crop Losses & Infrastructure Destruction

Goa Shocker: Body Of Unidentified Man Found Floating Near Palolem Beach In Canacona

Goa Shocker: Body Of Unidentified Man Found Floating Near Palolem Beach In Canacona

Goa: Margao MLA Digambar Kamat Secures Aid For Retired Home Guard To Rebuild Her House

Goa: Margao MLA Digambar Kamat Secures Aid For Retired Home Guard To Rebuild Her House

Goa: Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai Announces Financial Relief Of ₹2 Lakh For Landslide-Affected...

Goa: Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai Announces Financial Relief Of ₹2 Lakh For Landslide-Affected...

Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lauds Gulab Magazine For Its Role In Goa’s Social Awareness &...

Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lauds Gulab Magazine For Its Role In Goa’s Social Awareness &...