Goa: Woman Injured As 2 More Houses Collapse In Margao's Aquem; Total Incidents Rise To 5

Margao: Two more houses collapsed in the city on Friday, leaving a woman injured at Aquem, taking the number of house collapses in and around Margao to more than five.

Elsewhere in Salcete, the fire brigade rushed to attend to calls of trees coming down on houses and roads.

Injured Woman Rushed To Hospital

At Aquem-Margao, a woman was rushed to the hospital after being injured when her house collapsed on Friday. Sources said the woman sustained leg injuries and had to undergo surgery in a private hospital.

Another house near the Holy Spirit Church, Margao collapsed last night. Fire Officer Gill D’Sa informed the house was unoccupied. “A wall of the house has collapsed. It looks like it is an abandoned house,” Gill said.

Lives Lost Due To House Collapses

So far, house collapses have claimed the life of an 18-year-old at Talsan Zor in Fatorda while a 92-year-old woman from Khareband was injured in another house collapse earlier this week. The house of a retired home guard Vimal Shirodkar had collapsed on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Fire services received several emergency calls elsewhere in Salcete. The Fire Officer said the brigade attended to calls of trees falling on houses and the roads.