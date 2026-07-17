Series Of Violent Incidents On Mumbai Local Trains Reignite Commuter Safety Concerns | Representational Image

Mumbai: Panic and violence on Mumbai's suburban railway network within a span of 24 hours have once again raised serious concerns over commuter safety. A man carrying a wooden stick triggered panic at Kurla station, two passengers were injured in a violent fight inside a moving local train, and another video showing a group clash on a suburban train has surfaced on social media, although railway authorities are yet to confirm whether it took place on the Central or Western Railway network.

The back-to-back incidents come months after two fatal stabbing cases on Mumbai local trains and have reignited questions over passenger security on one of the world's busiest suburban railway systems.

At around 9.20 pm on Tuesday, a man was seen running along Platform No. 1 at Kurla railway station carrying a wooden stick, creating panic among passengers. Security personnel stationed at the platform immediately intercepted and detained him before the situation could escalate.

During preliminary questioning, the man appeared to be mentally unstable. He was later identified as 49-year-old Sajid Abdul Karim Chaudhary and was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is conducting further investigation and taking legal action.

Just a few hours later, at around 12.30 am, a fight broke out between two passengers travelling in the luggage compartment of a Parel-Ambarnath local train while it was in motion. Both men suffered head injuries during the scuffle.

The train was attended by RPF and GRP personnel at Kalyan station. The injured passengers were given first aid before being shifted to Rukhmabai Hospital. One of them, who sustained a serious head injury, was later referred to Sion Hospital for advanced treatment.

A preliminary inquiry by the GRP found that neither passenger was carrying a sharp weapon. Investigators said the serious injury was caused when a metal bangle (kada) worn by one of the men struck the other's head during the fight. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, another video showing a violent clash involving a group of commuters has been widely circulated on social media. Railway officials are verifying the footage and are yet to establish whether the incident occurred on the Central Railway or Western Railway network.

The incidents have once again highlighted the immense pressure on Mumbai's suburban railway system, which carries nearly 7.5 to 8 million passengers every day. Around 3.5 million commuters travel on Western Railway, while about 4.5 million use Central Railway daily, making passenger safety a major operational challenge.

Officials acknowledge that maintaining security across such a vast network is difficult due to manpower shortages in both the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force. The GRP currently has 3,383 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 4,185, while 743 newly recruited personnel are undergoing training. The RPF, meanwhile, has only 5,225 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 7,042, leaving over 1,800 vacancies across the force.

Mental health experts say the rise in commuter violence reflects deeper problems than isolated incidents.

"Violence among commuters is not an isolated behavioural issue—it is the outcome of prolonged systemic failures. Overcrowded trains, long working hours, rising living costs and the lack of time for rest or recreation have pushed many people to their psychological limits. Every day, commuters travel with anxiety over whether they will even be able to board a train. Even a minor trigger can then result in aggression," said psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty.

Transport expert Vivek Pai said the problem stems from decades of poor urban planning.

"People are forced to live farther from the city because housing is affordable only in distant suburbs. This leads to excessively long daily commutes, a phenomenon known as 'time pollution'. Overcrowding, congestion and poor travel conditions create constant stress. Improving transport alone is not enough. Cities also need better urban planning, more business districts and balanced development to reduce commuting pressure," Pai said.

The latest incidents come after two shocking murders on Mumbai local trains this year. In January, mathematics professor Alok Kumar Singh was fatally stabbed following an argument near Malad station. In June, Mayank Lohar was stabbed to death inside a Churchgate-Nalasopara local after a dispute over closing the train door. Together with the latest episodes of violence, the incidents have intensified concerns over commuter safety on Mumbai's lifeline.

A dispute over seats in the Ladies First Class coach of the Kalyan–CSMT fast local on Thursday escalated after a woman allegedly used pepper spray during the journey. Railway officials said the altercation stemmed from a long-standing practice where some women undertake a Dombivli–Kalyan return trip to secure seats before travelling to CSMT, leaving passengers boarding at Kalyan without seats. After the train reached CSMT at 8:33 am, GRP and RPF jointly attended the coach and conducted an enquiry. Both the complainant and the woman accused of spraying pepper spray were handed over to GRP CSMT for legal action.

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