Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Hit As Heavy Rains Wash Away Temporary Steel Bridge Over Ulhas River |

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has suffered a setback after heavy rains washed away a temporary steel access bridge over the Ulhas River between Diva and Bhiwandi. The bridge, built to transport heavy machinery, construction material and workers for the construction of the permanent railway bridge, was swept away after the river swelled following torrential rainfall in early July. The incident has disrupted access to the construction site and is expected to delay this phase of the project by a few months.

Construction work halted

The temporary bridge, around 10 feet wide, played a crucial role in moving equipment and personnel to the work site. With the structure now damaged, transportation of heavy machinery and construction material has come to a halt. Construction of the permanent bridge can resume only after a new temporary access bridge is built, affecting the overall pace of work. The setback comes at a time when construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is progressing across several stretches in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) confirmed that parts of the temporary access bridge were damaged during last week's heavy rainfall. "A temporary access for material movement to initiate the construction of a bridge over the Ulhas River in Thane district for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project was impacted due to heavy rainfall in the region," the corporation said in a clarification. It added that no workers were on the bridge when the incident occurred and no casualties or injuries were reported. The permanent bridge at the site remains under construction, while efforts are expected to begin to restore temporary access so work can restart.

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