Late-Night Meet At CM Devendra Fadnavis Residence With NCP Leaders Triggers Speculation Over Cabinet Expansion & Realignments

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: A late-night meeting on tuesday between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' has triggered intense political speculation over possible realignments and an impending Cabinet expansion.

Three leaders at Varsha

According to sources, the three leaders held discussions with Fadnavis for over an hour on Tuesday night after Tatkare and Patel arrived first, followed by Jayant Patil. While the details of the meeting remain undisclosed, the development fuelled speculation about the possibility of Sharad Pawar-led NCP moving closer to the BJP-led NDA and discussions over key ministerial portfolios, including the Finance Department.

However, Jayant Patil dismissed the political speculation, clarifying that his visit was unrelated to the meeting between Tatkare and Patel and the Chief Minister. Speaking to the media, Patil said he had sought an appointment with Fadnavis over the disqualification of the Islampur Municipal Council president and met the Chief Minister for only about five minutes. He maintained that he was unaware Tatkare and Patel were present at Varsha and denied holding any prior meeting with them.

Finance portfolio in focus

The meeting comes amid growing political chatter over the future of the Finance portfolio, which was earlier held by the NCP led by the late Ajit Pawar before being retained by Fadnavis after Ajit Pawar's demise. There has been speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's NCP faction is keen to reclaim the department, while Jayant Patil's name has also surfaced given his long experience as Maharashtra's former Finance Minister.

Adding to the speculation, Sunil Tatkare reportedly met Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar at her official residence on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chief Minister. Reports suggest the discussions may have centred on the outcome of the meeting with Fadnavis as well as the likely Cabinet expansion, although no official statement has been issued by any of the leaders. Political observers believe the series of meetings could have significant implications for Maharashtra's evolving political equations.

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