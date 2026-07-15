NMIA Starts International Operations With First Air India Express Flight To Abu Dhabi; Mumbai Becomes First Indian City With Two Operational International Airports |

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) formally entered the global aviation map today as its first scheduled international flight touched down. With the commencement of overseas service, Mumbai achieved a rare infrastructure milestone by becoming the first city in India to boast two fully operational international airports, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, effectively mirroring global multi-airport hubs such as London, New York, and Tokyo.

First flight details

The inaugural Air India Express flight IX-207 departed from NMIA at 2.55am and reached Abu Dhabi at 4.35pm local time. The return service arriving from Abu Dhabi touched down at NMIA at exactly 10.15am. The aircraft was guided to its bay amid a roaring, ceremonial water-cannon salute from the airport’s crash fire tenders -- a traditional aviation welcome marking the formal activation of NMIA’s international journey. Airline and airport sources confirmed that the incoming flight landed at maximum passenger capacity, while the outbound return leg to the UAE capital maintained strong passenger loads.

For residents across Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, the inaugural flight marked the erosion of long transit times to western Mumbai for international departures, signaling a structural shift in how the Mumbai Metropolitan Region flies. Talking to the media, one of the Raigad-based passengers on the inaugural flight said that NMIA is better for them than CSMIA due to close connectivity. "This new airport is better for the people of Raigad as we could skip the heavy traffic congestion of Andheri. From our residence in Raigad, we could reach the airport in 25 minutes while we used to spend two hours to reach Mumbai Airport," he said, while another passenger simply called his first international flight from NMIA to be "a good experience."

Special aircraft dedicated to Ratan Tata marks the first international flight

For the first international flight between NMIA and Abu Dhabi, Air India Express deployed its iconic Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, registered as VT-RNT, bearing the initials of Ratan Naval Tata. The aircraft deployment added a symbolic significance to the international operationalisation of Mumbai's second airport. Notably, Mumbai was the first city to witness India's aviation ambitions when JRD Tata started the first commercial operations for Air India.

Beyond checking in passengers, the launch also marked a major logistical breakthrough, as the onward flight carried NMIA’s first global perishable export shipment, formally activating the airport's international cargo capabilities. This established a vital new cold-chain pipeline for Indian agro-exporters, providing rapid, temperature-controlled transit designed to help high-value, time-sensitive goods seamlessly access lucrative Gulf markets.

AAHL's CEO Arun Bansal framed the launch as a stepping stone for the region's broader economic integration. "The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway," he said.

Air India Express’ chairman, Nipun Aggarwal, highlighted the airline's long-term commitment to the region's expanding capacity. "Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from CSMIA."

The introduction of the Abu Dhabi route pushes Air India Express’ presence at Navi Mumbai to 30 weekly flights, building upon its well-established domestic runs to Bengaluru and Delhi. The budget carrier is rapidly scaling its footprint across Maharashtra to feed the region's soaring travel demand, now operating over 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 from Pune, and 14 from Nagpur.

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