Mira Road Fire Tragedy: Woman Succumbs To Injuries, Becomes First Casualty Of Avkash Tower Blaze | Representational Image

Mira Road: A woman who was critically injured in the massive fire that broke out at Avkash Tower in the Govind Nagar area of Mira Road has died during treatment. She has become the first casualty of the fire incident.

Fire broke out Friday

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon in the seven-storey residential building. According to reports, thick smoke spread across the building, causing panic among residents. Several people were trapped inside their homes due to the smoke.

The deceased woman, identified as Shakila Qureshi, suffered severe injuries while trying to escape from the fire. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment, but doctors declared her dead later.

21 residents hospitalised

During the rescue operation, fire brigade personnel, police and local authorities reached the spot and safely evacuated residents. Around 21 residents affected by smoke inhalation and other injuries were admitted to various hospitals.

Two senior citizens who were also injured in the incident are undergoing treatment in the ICU. Their condition is reportedly critical, according to family members.

The incident has created panic among residents of the Mira Road area, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

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