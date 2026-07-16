Mumbai: Fight Breaks Out Between Passengers On Moving Churchgate–Virar Local Train, Once Again Raising Safety Concerns - Video

Visulas of the fight in moving local train. |

Mumbai: A viral video shows a dramatic fistfight inside a Mumbai local train has once again raised serious questions on passengers' safety in the city’s lifeline.

The footage shows passengers on the moving local train engaged in a heated brawl while one person is allegedly heard shouting, "Machine kadd" (pull out the knife/machine), sounding like a threat.

Mumbai - A new video showing a dramatic fistfight inside a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, once again raising serious questions about passenger safety in the city’s lifeline.The footage shows several commuters engaged in a heated brawl, with one person… pic.twitter.com/4BMZh9sBXK — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 16, 2026

Fight caught on camera

According to reports, a fight broke out between two youths on the Churchgate-Virar local train, with few others joining the fight. The video shows that during the altercation, which slowly led to physical violence on the local train, several other passengers are recording the incident, but no one is stepping in to stop the fight.

Moreover, day-by-day, incidents related to Mumbai local trains are increasing as minor disputes lead to major incidents, either claiming someone’s life or leaving someone injured on a moving local train. However, the exact cause of the fight between the passengers is yet to be ascertained. There is no confirmed information about when and exactly where the fight took place on the Mumbai local.

Another violent train incident

Moreover, in another separate incident that was reported on July 16 at around 12:30 am, two men sustained serious head injuries after a fight broke out inside the luggage compartment of a Parel–Ambarnath Mumbai local train.

The altercation between the two individuals that led to the physical violence has left both of them seriously injured. One of the individuals is reported to be in a very serious condition and has been shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

According to reports, neither of the individuals had any weapons or sharp objects; however, it is said that one of the men was wearing a metal bangle (kada), which caused an injury to the other person's head during the scuffle.

Investigation underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kalyan Railway Station boarded the train and inspected the situation. One of the persons was found lying in the compartment in a bloodied state.

However, the exact cause of the altercation that eventually led to the physical fight is not known. Investigation into the matter is underway.