Mumbai: Jogeshwari Junction To Launch Outstation Train Services From January 2027; Multi-Modal Transit Hub Planned

BJP MP Ravindra Waikar reviews ongoing railway infrastructure projects with Western Railway officials, including the redevelopment of Jogeshwari Junction | File Photo

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: Outstation train services are expected to commence from Jogeshwari Junction from January 2027, while the station is also being developed into a modern multi-modal transit hub with provisions for a hotel and shopping mall in the second phase, subject to technical and financial feasibility, Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey assured BJP MP Ravindra Waikar during a review meeting held recently.

Projects Reviewed

The meeting, convened to review pending railway projects in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, was attended by senior Western Railway officials and local representatives.

Pandey informed Waikar that the Goregaon-Borivali Harbour Line extension, a 7.08-km project costing Rs 898.29 crore, is progressing as scheduled and is targeted for completion by March 2029. The project is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of Mumbai's suburban railway network.

On passenger amenities, the General Manager said an additional lift at Andheri railway station will become operational by October 2026, while work on two new escalators, approved earlier, is expected to be completed by June 2027. At Jogeshwari station, an additional escalator is also scheduled to be completed by June 2027.

The meeting also reviewed platform extension works to facilitate 15-coach suburban trains. Officials said the Andheri platform expansion has been completed and 15-coach services are already operational. Extension work on the slow corridor between Bandra and Andheri is underway, with services expected to begin from January 2027.

Transit Hub Plans

Pandey said the proposed redevelopment of Jogeshwari Junction aims to seamlessly integrate railway, Metro, and other modes of public transport. Parking facilities for cars and two-wheelers have also been planned, while commercial facilities such as a hotel and mall may be added in the second phase if found feasible.

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Among the other issues discussed were the installation of an escalator on the Subhash Nagar foot overbridge, improving the cleanliness of station toilets, developing waiting rooms and breastfeeding rooms through MP funds where required, strengthening RPF deployment, expanding ambulance services, and conducting a joint inspection of Andheri and Jogeshwari stations with railway officials on a mutually convenient date.

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