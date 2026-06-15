Mumbai Infra Update: Western Railway's ₹76.48 Crore Jogeshwari Coaching Terminal Likely To Be Operational By January 2027

Construction progresses at the Jogeshwari Coaching Terminal, a key Western Railway project aimed at easing congestion and improving train operations in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, June 15: Western Railway's ambitious ₹76.48 crore Jogeshwari Coaching Terminal project is progressing steadily and is expected to become operational by January 2027. The new terminal is being developed to handle platform-returning Mail and Express trains, reducing congestion at major terminals and improving train movement across the suburban network.

According to railway officials, the project has achieved around 55 per cent physical progress so far. Western Railway General Manager Ram Shray Pandey has indicated January 2027 as the target date for completion and commencement of operations.

Once commissioned, the terminal will provide dedicated infrastructure for receiving, stabling and dispatching long-distance trains, helping improve punctuality and operational efficiency.

Civil Works Progress

Major civil works have advanced significantly. The G+2 allied building is nearly 90 per cent complete, with structural work finished and interior finishing underway. The G+3 station building has reached around 40 per cent completion, with the roof slab already cast.

Construction of platform walls for all three platforms is about 70 per cent complete, while the Cover Over Platform structure has also reached the same stage with columns already erected.

Infrastructure Development Status

Railway authorities said the underground water tank is 80 per cent complete, while drainage and RCC box drain works have reached around 30 per cent completion.

Track laying work covering 3.5 track kilometres has begun, though it is currently at an early stage with material procurement in progress. Meanwhile, the extension of the Foot Over Bridge has moved closer to execution after approval of the General Arrangement Drawing.

Approvals And Engineering Works

Most key engineering drawings and approvals related to station buildings, platform shelters, underground tanks and other structures have already been cleared. Approval for circulating area plans is currently under process.

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Boost To Mumbai Rail Infrastructure

The new coaching terminal is expected to play a crucial role in decongesting Mumbai's railway infrastructure by providing an additional terminal facility in the western suburbs.

With several long-distance trains currently dependent on busy terminals, the Jogeshwari facility is expected to streamline train operations and offer greater flexibility for future expansion of services.

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