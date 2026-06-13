Jogeshwari Terminus To Get Direct Metro Access Via Skywalk, Integrating Rail With Metro Lines 6 And 7A | File Photo

Mumbai: Long-distance train passengers arriving at the upcoming Jogeshwari Coaching Terminus will soon be able to directly access Mumbai Metro services through a dedicated pedestrian network, as Western Railway and MMRDA move ahead with plans to integrate the new terminal with Metro Lines 6 and 7A.

Final-Stage Proposal

The proposal, now in its final stages, includes the construction of a skywalk connecting Jogeshwari Terminus with Ram Mandir railway station and further linking commuters to Goregaon Metro station. The project is aimed at creating seamless movement between long-distance trains, suburban rail services and the Metro network, reducing travel time and improving last-mile connectivity in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Construction of the new coaching terminus is progressing rapidly near Jogeshwari station. In the first phase, three platforms are being developed, while provisions have been made for two additional platforms to meet future passenger demand. To improve accessibility, Western Railway is also building two six-metre-wide foot overbridges equipped with escalators and elevators, ensuring easier movement for senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.

Accessibility Features

Officials said the multimodal integration plan is a key step towards strengthening public transport connectivity in one of Mumbai's busiest suburban corridors. Metro Line 6 passes close to the terminus, while Metro Line 7A will be accessible through interchange facilities in the Jogeshwari-Ram Mandir area. A separate proposal to establish direct connectivity between Goregaon Metro station and Ram Mandir railway station is also under consideration.

The first phase of the project is expected to be commissioned by 2027. Once completed, Jogeshwari is set to emerge as a major transport interchange hub, bringing together long-distance rail, suburban rail and Metro services under a single integrated network. Railway officials believe the project will not only improve passenger convenience but also support Mumbai's growing transport needs in the years ahead.

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