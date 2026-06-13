Mumbai Police Book Deputy Collector, Revenue Assistant For Issuing Certificates Via Unauthorised Digital Signature | Representational Image

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against a Deputy Collector and a Revenue Assistant attached to the Mumbai City Collectorate for allegedly misusing official authority and issuing government certificates through an unauthorised digital signature, raising serious questions over the integrity of the certification process in the city's F/South and F/North divisions.

Accused Identified

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Sangale, Deputy Collector, General Administration Department, Mumbai City, and Nagnath Lolewar, Revenue Assistant in the Deputy Collector’s office. The case was registered by the MRA Marg police following an internal inquiry ordered by the Mumbai City Collectorate.

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Dhairyashil Kedari Jadhav, Assistant Revenue Officer and Executive Magistrate, after he was authorised by Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Shivnanda Langadapure to approach the police. The action stemmed from a complaint submitted by a citizen Ramesh Sakpal, alleging that official certificates were being issued in the name of the Tahsildar through an officer who lacked the legal authority to do so.

Citizen's Allegation

Government documents such as income, domicile and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates are issued through the Aaple Sarkar portal and Setu centres after scrutiny of supporting documents. Under existing rules, such certificates can only be digitally authenticated by authorised Tahsildars designated by the District Collector.

The inquiry found that Tahsildar Sandeep Aware had been authorised to issue certificates in the F/South and F/North divisions. However, after Aware proceeded on leave on May 8, 2026, his responsibilities were officially transferred to Tahsildar Sanket Yamgar until further orders. Police said all certificates issued during this period should have borne Yamgar’s digital signature.

Tahsildar Assignment

Investigators allege that despite this arrangement, Deputy Collector Sangale orally instructed Deputy Tahsildar Dipali Kulkarni to obtain a digital signature certificate in her name. Acting on the instructions, Kulkarni allegedly procured the digital signature on May 12, 2026, and subsequently handed it over to Sangale. In her statement, she is said to have confirmed that the signature was obtained and shared at Sangale’s direction.

The alleged misuse came to light during a departmental probe initiated by District Collector Sanjay Yadav and conducted under the supervision of Additional Collector Bappasaheb Thorat. As part of the inquiry, four teams were constituted to verify the authenticity of certificates issued between May 8 and June 5, 2026.

Out of 2,039 certificates issued during the period, 1,023 certificates—approximately 50 per cent of the total—were scrutinised. The inquiry report found that 802 certificates had been issued in compliance with prescribed norms and government regulations. However, 221 certificates were allegedly issued despite the absence of mandatory documents or adequate supporting evidence.

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Officials said verification of the remaining certificates is underway and a comprehensive report will be submitted upon completion of the exercise.

The FIR further alleges that Sangale misused his official position by using Kulkarni’s digital signature without lawful authority and facilitated the issuance of certificates through Revenue Assistant Nagnath Lolewar. The alleged actions resulted in certificates being issued in violation of established procedures and administrative safeguards.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the MRA Marg police have registered an offence under Sections 319(2), 335 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Sections 66(C), 66(D) and 74 of the Information Technology Act. The investigation is ongoing.

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