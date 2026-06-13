Western Railway Expands One Station One Product Scheme To 59 Stalls, Benefits 98 Local Artisans |

Mumbai: Western Railway has expanded the reach of the Railways’ One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme by operating 59 stalls and trolleys across its network, providing a platform for local artisans, self-help groups and small entrepreneurs to sell their products directly to passengers.

Station-Wise Distribution

According to information shared by Western Railway, 41 OSOP stalls are functioning at suburban stations while 18 are located at non-suburban stations. The initiative has benefited 98 artisans and entrepreneurs so far. Products being sold at these outlets include bamboo handicrafts, khadi garments and related products, leather goods, jute items, homemade products, jewellery and oil-based products.

The scheme was launched by Indian Railways to promote indigenous and locally manufactured goods while creating livelihood opportunities for small producers. By offering retail space at railway stations, the initiative helps artisans reach a wider customer base and generate additional income. Railway officials said the stalls have also helped passengers discover unique regional products during their journeys.

Scheme Objective

However, Despite repeated requests and follow-ups, Central Railway has not yet shared details about the number of OSOP stalls operating under its jurisdiction, their locations, the products being sold, or the number of beneficiaries associated with the scheme.

The absence of this information makes it difficult to assess the scheme’s overall impact across Mumbai’s railway network and compare its implementation between the two railway zones. With railway stations serving millions of passengers every day, stakeholders say greater disclosure of such data would help measure how effectively the initiative is supporting local artisans and small businesses.

The OSOP scheme is seen as an important step towards promoting local craftsmanship and strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship through one of the country’s largest public transport networks.

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