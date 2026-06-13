Maharashtra Resolves 98% Of Sex Determination Complaints As Strict PCPNDT Act Monitoring Shows Results | AI

Mumbai: Positive results are beginning to emerge from the strict monitoring system implemented in Maharashtra to prevent fetal sex determination and female foeticide. Due to the effective enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the active grievance redressal mechanism in the state, nearly 98 percent of complaints registered through helplines have been resolved.

Helplines and Website Launch

The state government had launched a toll-free helpline and the “Aamchi Mulgi” website to enable citizens to report complaints related to illegal sex determination tests. According to data available till March 31, a total of 1,157 complaints were received through the PCPNDT helpline, of which 1,151 were successfully resolved, while only 16 complaints remain pending. Similarly, out of 208 complaints received through the toll-free helpline, 200 have been resolved and only eight cases are pending.

Officials said that the active involvement of the health department and related administrative agencies has accelerated the pace of grievance redressal. Authorities are now taking prompt action on complaints, which has helped in controlling illegal sex determination centres and medical practitioners involved in such activities. In addition, awareness campaigns are also being conducted to promote a positive attitude towards daughters in society.

Awareness Campaigns Ongoing

A senior official from the Maharashtra chapter of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, said that while compliance with the PCPNDT Act and the high rate of grievance redressal are encouraging, administrative strictness alone cannot provide a permanent solution to the problem.

The official added that it is equally important to promote positive attitudes towards girls in society through education and awareness. According to her, campaigns such as “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” need to be implemented effectively at the grassroots level to completely eradicate the social evil of female foeticide.

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