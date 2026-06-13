Mumbai: BMC Says ₹600 Crore Flood-Control Plan May Only Halve Waterlogging At Andheri Subway; Permanent Fix Elusive

BMC officials review flood-mitigation options at the Andheri Subway as the city searches for a lasting solution to chronic monsoon waterlogging | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 13: Despite plans to build an underground water-holding tank beneath the Andheri Subway to speed up drainage, BMC officials have admitted that even flood-mitigation measures five times larger than those at Milan Subway may only reduce, not eliminate, waterlogging at the chronic flood hotspot.

With no permanent solution yet in sight, an expert committee is studying ways to prevent recurring flooding, while Mayor Ritu Tawde has called a special meeting to address the long-standing issue.

A single spell of heavy rain on June 3 was enough to paralyse the Andheri Subway, as the vital east-west link disappeared under a sheet of water, halting traffic and reviving concerns over Mumbai’s flood preparedness.

The subway’s inundation even before the monsoon officially intensified drew widespread criticism, with citizens and political leaders questioning why one of the city’s most notorious waterlogging hotspots remains unresolved despite repeated assurances and costly interventions.

Flood Mitigation Measures Under Study

During a discussion in the BMC’s Standing Committee on the proposal to install dewatering pumps at chronic flood-prone locations, BJP corporator Priti Satam sought details on the measures being taken to permanently address waterlogging at the Andheri Subway.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi, meanwhile, urged the civic body to move beyond temporary solutions, arguing that Mumbai’s dependence on 547 dewatering pumps highlights the absence of a lasting strategy to tackle flooding.

BMC Flags Technical Constraints

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said permanently resolving flooding at the Andheri Subway remains a major challenge, with the location going under water 25 to 30 times every monsoon.

He said a flood-control system five times larger than the one at Milan Subway, costing Rs 500–600 crore, would be required, yet would only reduce waterlogging by about 50 per cent.

With four drains converging at the site and an underground holding tank requiring an 18-month closure of the key corridor, the BMC is exploring alternative solutions and expects a proposal within the next few months.

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Mayor Calls Special Review Meeting

Mayor Tawde on Saturday inspected key flood-prone locations, including the Andheri and Milan subways, Gandhi Market and the Hindmata pumping station.

She announced a joint meeting at the BMC headquarters to discuss a permanent solution for flooding at the Andheri Subway and directed officials to install additional dewatering pumps for faster water clearance during heavy rain.

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