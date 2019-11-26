Quality Education transforms students into globally valuable human resources

Indians recognise the acute need to transform our demographic advantage in a way that suits the country. For capacity building, the students need to educate themselves and make themselves capable of joining a workforce. Through this education conference, we will help the students decide why they should pursue higher studies in a particular country.

This will also help students in positioning themselves as globally valuable human resources. For the last few years, there have seen several studies carried out by industry bodies which have clearly indicated that there is a large proportion of an aspirational, relatively well-placed, middle class which considers educating its children as an investment and to make them responsible.

Today's audience is a classical representation of this aspirational class. Moreover, I consider our students going abroad for higher studies as ambassadors not only for our education system— the primary, secondary and especially the higher education system— but a reflection of our strength our culture and family upbringing.

Education from an institute of repute and high standing, along with the early education experience that students are bound to have; will transform them into sought-after human resources globally, and many nations would like to attract them as model citizens.

During my several visits to the US, France, Germany, UK, Israel and many other countries, I have seen the work done by the Universities engaged in higher education, their connect with the industry, and the research work by these universities.

I once again welcome you all to this NMIMS campus, and I hope that this conference organised by NMIMS and the Free Press Journal would help you in a big way in making a career decision.