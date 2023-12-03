 WATCH: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Trailer Promises Bloody War Between Families In Which 'Many Will Die'
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

Makers of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 has unveiled the show's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, the makers unveiled the trailer on the official page which they captioned, "SUMMER 2024. #HOTDS2."

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Season 2 promises even more dragon warfare, as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower's forces go head to head -- well, dragon to dragon. The trailer shows Daemon Targaryen suiting up in his impressive armour, knights on horseback, soldiers burning alive and several of the main cast riding their dragons into battle.

"There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin," Rhaenyra says. But also, "And no war so bloody as a war between dragons," her aunt Rhaenys Targaryen reminds her.

The main 'House of the Dragon' cast returns, along with several new faces. The new major players include Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, as per Variety.

article-image

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 will be streaming from Summer 2024.

Adapted from George RR Martin's 'Fire & Blood,' 'House of the Dragon' takes place around 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' (and about 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen), during the height of the Targaryen dynasty.

Season 1 recaptured the political turmoil that 'Game of Thrones' was known for, following Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) being named the chosen heir of King Viserys I (Patty Considine).

Later, Rhaenyra is crowned queen and marries her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith). Rhaenyra and Daemon become embroiled in a power struggle against Rhaenyra's half-brother King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), leading Westeros to the brink of civil war, reported Variety.

article-image

