Grammy-Winning Singer Tori Kelly Collapses At Dinner With Friends In LA, Hospitalised

Grammy-Winning American singer Tori Kelly is in the hospital receiving treatment for blood clots around her essential organs, a source confirmed TMZ adding that the condition was really serious.

According to sources close to the Grammy-winning artist, she was out to dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night when her heart began to race. Tori reportedly passed out and was out for a while.

According to TMZ, Tori's pals wanted to make sure she wasn't sent to a hospital downtown, but rather to Cedars-Sinai, one of the country's top hospitals, so they took her outside, loaded her into a vehicle, and rushed to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

Doctors detected clots in Tori's legs and lungs and are still attempting to identify if any clots are near her heart, according to a source in the ICU. Throughout her hospitalisation, the singer has been in and out of consciousness.

Recently, Kelly released her first new solo single, 'Missin u'. Kelly rose to prominence as a kid on several TV competition shows before breaking into the industry with her acoustic renditions on YouTube and a stint on 'American Idol' in 2010. She came just shy of the Top 24 on Idol, but she quickly established a successful pop career, releasing her debut album 'Unbreakable Smile' in 2015.

She had successes with 'Nobody Love' and 'Should've Been Us' and was nominated for two Grammys in 2019.

