Video: Megan Fox Pushed Into Metal Barricade After BF Machine Gun Kelly Gets Attacked |

Hollywood star Megan Fox was recently spotted at the Orange County Fair in California's Costa Mesa with musician-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. However, when a person tried to attack the latter, she had to bear the brunt after the security personnel slammed her into a metal barricade. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met back in 2020 when they both worked on the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Following a whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged in 2022.

Megan was seen donning a sheer black bralette, paired with a minuscule black miniskirt, a jacket, some boots, and a black handbag. The flame-haired beauty wore her orange locks down. Meanwhile, MGK donned a simple look in comparison which consisted of a white t-shirt, and some baggy blue jeans.

As per reports, two people said something to MGK after which he hit one of them first. When the other person threw a punch back, his security guard intervened, but accidentally slammed Megan into the metal barricade. MGK pulled his ladylove away from the scuffle. In a video shared on social media, Megan can be seen taken aback by the entire incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Megan Fox slams rude troll mistaking pelvic tattoo for 'unshaved' bikini line

Back in February, Megan Fox had left netizens worried that her relationship with the rapper might be standing on the edge of a knife when she shared a cryptically ominous post that had a caption that read: "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath." The caption was lyrics from Beyonce's hit, 'Pray You Catch Me'.

To sort out their relationship problems, the couple had been going to counselors and some time ago, were seen at a marriage counseling office. Since then, the couple has kept a lid on things and has been lying low ever since. Back in May, the couple was seen in London, and in June they were in Berlin.

Read Also Megan Fox Blasts US Politician Who Claimed She's Forcing Her Sons To Wear Girls Clothes

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)