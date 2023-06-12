Megan Fox Blasts US Politician Who Claimed She's Forcing Her Sons To Wear Girls Clothes |

Hollywood actress Megan Fox, who returned to Instagram after her breakup with Machine Gun Kelly, recently took to the platform to call out a politician who claimed she is forcing her three sons into wearing girls' clothes. Megan took to Instagram and shared a picture of the tweet, and penned a long caption in a bid to school the Republican Party member.

The politician named Robby Starbuck posted a picture of Megan with her sons and tweeted, “These are Megan Fox's sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."

Megan shares her three sons with former husband Brian Austin Green. Megan and Brian had tied the knot in 2010. The 'Transformers' actor filed to separate from Brian in November 2020. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. In February 2022, the two finalised their divorce nearly two years after their breakup.

Responding to the same, Megan wrote on Instagram, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser but let me teach you something…irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here you fucked with the wrong witch.”

Meanwhile, Fox broke up with Kelly earlier this year. They were engaged in January 2022. The duo met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

