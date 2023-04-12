To celebrate the companies that have maintained high standards in bringing out annual reports that are both fully compliant and also investor friendly, The Free Press Journal along with Grant Thornton Bharat decided to institute an award for the Best Annual Reports. The first such awards event was held on 5 April 2023. We looked at 9 industry sectors and identified a winner in each one of them.

The event was held at the Taj Chambers, Mumbai, and the awards were given to the winning companies by M. Damodaran, former chairman of SEBI IDBI and UTI.

The Jury chairman M Damodaran, Former Chairman SEBI, along with other jury members (the jury comprised Marezban Bharucha, Founder and Senior Partner, Bharucha and Partners; Ketan Dalal, CEO, Katalyst Advisors; Abizer Diwanji, Senior Partner, EY; Deepankar Sanwalka, Senior Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat and other Grant Thornton partners) were present with key representatives of the winning companies.

M. Damodaran, Jury Chair, India's Best Anuual Report Awards 2022 |

"Others may give away awards for all manner of things. Let them stay their course. It should not deflect you from that path, should not distract you from your efforts, from identifying the core areas which will build confidence of the stakeholders. My congratulations to all the winners", –M Damodaran, Jury Chair.

The winners of FPJ India's Best Annual Reports Award 2022:

1. Consumer Goods (FMCGS) - Dabur India Limited

On behalf of Dabur India, Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer receives the award |

2. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

a) Public Sector Banks - State Bank of India

On behalf of State Bank of India, Saloni Narayan, DMD Finance receives the award |

b) Private Sector - Kotak Mahindra Bank

On behalf of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jaimin Mehta, Chief Financial Officer receives the award |

c) Financial services and insurance - Aditya Birla Capital

On behalf of Aditya Birla Capital, Pinky Mehta, Chief Financial Officer receives the award |

3. Pharmaceuticals - Torrent Pharma

4. Energy - Tata Power Limited

On behalf of Tata Power, Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director receives the award |

5. Metals and Mining - Hindalco Industries

On behalf of Hindalco Industries, (second from left) Anil Mathew, Chief Risk Officer receives the award |

6. Automobiles - Maruti Suzuki Limited

On behalf of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, (second from left) Ajay Seth, Chief Financial Officer receives the award |

7. Information technology (IT/ ITES) - LTI-Mindtree

On behalf of LTI Mindtree,Vinit Teredesdai Chief Financial Officer receives the award |