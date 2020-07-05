NMIMS-FPJ webinar: Nuclear expert M V Ramana talks about changing narratives of nuclear energy to remain relevant

Growth dampener

Historically, every government that has supported nuclear energy has tried to expand India’s nuclear energy production as well.

It is not because of the lack of government support that this energy has not grown as rapidly as envisaged but there are other factors that are hampering its growth.

There has been a long-standing view that nuclear energy will expand rapidly. Many agencies on a regular basis have projected various growth targets but those projections have never been met. So, for many years, the projection was that by 2020, the electricity generation from nuclear energy will stand at 20,000 MWs. At present, the capacity is 6,800 MWs. There are many such projections for the future which, undoubtedly, will be missed too. This is mainly because these targets are way too ambitious.Nuclear energy is a very complex technology. So, here you have to build complicated machines. In such a scenario, things can go wrong. Basically, what nuclear energy does is boil water and use the steam to drive turbines. But it is a very expensive way to boil water. And the risks involved are considerable too.Since the 1980s, every time India has tried to build nuclear plants or mine for uranium, there has been public outrage. These oppositions most of the time were unsuccessful except in Kerala and West Bengal. However, in most cases, the government dealt with the situation by using police force. Opposition in the form of court cases and protests can lead to delays. Lack of public support can slow down the process of commissioning nuclear energy.There is one unique thing about India, for historical reasons, the Department of Atomic Energy focussed on a particular kind of nuclear plant — fast breeder reactors. For instance, Kalpakkam is a fast breeder reactor. While nuclear plants are complicated, the fast breeder reactor is a lot more complex. The complex nature of fast breeder reactors makes it difficult to deal with it. In most parts of the world, everyone started with building fast breeder reactors as everyone was expecting nuclear energy to take off (quickly, because they thought) that the world will run out of uranium. But that did not happen. Meanwhile, it was found that the world has a lot more uranium than was expected. So, the fear of running out of uranium was eliminated. This led to many countries giving up on fast breeder reactors, which was very difficult and expensive to build.Countries like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, among others, had fast breeder reactor programmes, which they gave up. For historical and sociological reasons, India has said it is a very important part of our programme and pours in a lot of resources into it. Even if you are supporting nuclear energy, this is not the technology that you should be focussing on.

Nuclear not for all

If you are considering nuclear energy for (economic) development by providing power to the hundreds of villages that do not have access to power, then nuclear energy is a bad choice. For development, you need cheap energy but you have (nuclear energy which is) an expensive form of energy.”

Today it costs somewhere between USD 10-15 billion to build a nuclear power plant. However, the power produced by this plant is at the cost of USD 100 per megawatt hour (MWh). This is three times higher the cost of solar and wind energy. Solar and wind energy are selling power at USD 30-35 per MWh. After including storage costs and other costs, solar and wind energy continues to be cheaper and will not cost over USD 50 per MWh. You need electricity but that does not mean you will opt for the most expensive form of energy.