NMIMS-FPJ webinar: Suzlon Group’s CEO J P Chalasani talks about the potential of Indian wind energy

Unlike solar energy, the wind installations were flat in India in 2019. This was due to many factors like changes in policy, infrastructural unpreparedness among other issues that hit the industry. However, India has the fourth largest wind installed capacity in the world with a total installed capacity of 35.6 GW (as on March 31, 2019). In order to understand these dynamics of wind energy better, Jayarama Prasad Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group will be speaking at a webinar ‘The future of wind energy’ organised by NMIMS-FPJ in association with Tata Power.

Suzlon Group is a 25-year-old company founded by Tulsi Tanti (CMD of Suzlon Group), which invested in wind energy after understanding which direction the wind is blowing. In India, Suzlon has 100 plus wind farms and an installed capacity of over 12,500 MW.

The group, which achieved a landmark milestone of 10,000 MW of wind energy installation in India in the year 2016, just recently completed its debt restructuring process. Through this process, the company has strengthened its balance sheet to focus on capturing the tremendous growth potential in the Indian wind energy sector. Reinforcing confidence in the wind energy and Suzlon’s business, the promoters, key shareholders and various stakeholders infused Rs 392 crore.

It would be interesting to hear from Chalasani the journey of wind energy and the contribution of the company in this energy on July 8 from 4 to 5 pm.

