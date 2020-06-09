India After COVID-19 series: Apollo Hospitals’ Dr K Hariprasad to talk on health sector

The role of healthcare is more than important at this time of pandemic. But that does not mean everything is good with the sector. Like any other sector, its revenues are expected to take a hit.

According to rating agency ICRA, the revenues of healthcare entities are likely to fall by 15-20 per cent in FY21. Even when revenues fall, the pressure on the sector is likely to keep on increasing. To understand the pain points of the healthcare sector, The Free Press Journal and IIM Indore is organising a webinar with Dr K Hariprasad, President of Apollo Hospitals.

In the upcoming edition of ‘India After COVID-19’ series, Hariprasad will also be seen talking about the way healthcare will evolve post COVID-19.