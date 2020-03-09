IAA Olive Crown Awards: Celebrating excellence in ‘Green Advertising’

International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter presented 10th edition of Olive Crown Awards celebrating excellence in communicating sustainability. This first-ever award for “green advertising” took on the aura of a "cause" with corporates realizing the importance of differentiating themselves on the “green platform” in an increasingly competitive environment.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol (Govt. of Maharashtra) took time out to support the green initiatives of the industry.