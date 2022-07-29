FPJ Webinar: Monsoon Guidelines For Power Consumers - When and where to watch

File

Free Press Journal in association with Adani Electricity is organizing a webinar on Monsoon Guidelines For Power Consumers on Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 3:00 pm.

This webinar is on the safety precautions a consumer should heed to during monsoon season in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML), the largest power Distribution company in Mumbai is fully prepared for monsoon. Maintaining the safety of its installations across divisions, AEML has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC) to address any exigency that is reported during monsoon.

Mr. Suraj Phalake is leading the Network Management function and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to more than 3 Mn consumers in Adani Electricity, Mumbai. Suraj has over 29 years of experience in electrical networks design, distribution network management, SCADA, Budgeting and Project Management.

When and where to watch live:

The webinar will be LIVE on Free Press Journal's YouTube channel at 3PM on Friday, 29 July 2022.