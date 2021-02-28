FPJ webinar: Former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya to speak at ‘The Future of Banking’

In India, there is talk of a bad bank being created to take care of the NPAs, payment gateways and wallets like those of PayTM, Airtel, Amazon and Ola have already created a churn in the markets. Then there is bitcoin and India’s plans to introduce its own digital currency – a concept that which has just gained momentum during this pandemic.



The second session of the series will be on bad loans or non-performing assets. It will address the way it will change the course of banking. It will take place on March 4 from 3 pm onwards. The panelists for the session are former managing director of ARCIL, V Bahuguna and ApnaLoan co-founder and Investment Adviser at ‎Fee Only Investment Advisers, Harsh Roongta.

India’s neighbour, China, made amazing strides in digital banking. This has helped spread financial inclusion in China faster. It is time India takes a leaf from that learning. To know how China supported its financial sector, the third session is organised on March 8 from 3pm onwards. The session will have names like Hu Beihei, CEO, Bank of China, Mumbai, India, and Venkatesh Hariharan, the India representative for Open Invention Network.

Cryptocurrency becomes a no-go area for Indian authorities but they are keen to explore its technology -- blockchain. In order to understand if blockchain can become the backbone of banking soon, the fourth session will be held on March 10 from 3pm onwards. The panelists for this discussion will be Karthik Iyer, CEO, BlockchainMonk and Ambassador, P2P-Foundation; and Anupam Saraph, innovator and polymath who has been an advisor in governance.

The last session will be on ‘banking regulations’. This session will have an expert panel from the financial sector like YS Chakravarty, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance, and Aseem Dhru, Founder and CEO of SBFC Finance. It will be held on March 12 from 3pm onwards.

Click here to register.