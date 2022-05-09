FPJ -East West seed Webinar: 'Future is vegetables' - here's all you need to know

The Free Press Journal in association with East West Seed will conduct a webinar on 'The Future is vegetables'.

G.C Shivakumar, General Manager, East West Seed, India, Bangladesh and Nepal, Simon Wiebusch, Country Divisional Head, Bayer Crop Science Division, India, Bangladesh & Srilanka, Narendra Dhandre, DGM, Netafim Irrigation India Pvt. Ltd. and R N Bhaskr, Consulting Editor, The Free Press Journal will discuss on 'The Future is vegetables'.

Here's where and when to watch:

Webinar will be live streamed on Free Press Journal's youtube channel on 10th May 2022 at 2PM.

Meet our Panelists:



G. C. Shivakumar: He is the General Manager of East-West Seed India since March 2021. GC has over 25 years of agribusiness experience, he joined East-West Seed in 2019.

Simon Wiebusch: He is the Chief Operating Officer for the Crop Science Division of Bayer in India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka since August 21, 2018.

As Chief Operating Officer of the Crop Science Division of Bayer in India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, Simon Wiebusch is passionate about the fundamentals that are needed to produce sufficient food and improving agriculture. He is also a strong supporter of sustainable agriculture and believes that technology and digital farming tools can improve the quality of food, reduce efforts needed to farm, ensure traceability and help farmers earn better livelihoods.

Narendra Dhandre: He is deputy general manager with Netafim, an Israeli manufacturer of irrigation equipment.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 05:29 PM IST