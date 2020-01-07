Entries invited for 10th Edition of IAA Olive Crown Awards

The 10th edition of IAA Olive Crown awards salute creative excellence in communicating sustainability. "These awards are very meaningful.

They bring the environment on top of the creative agenda for marketers and advertising agencies. They are also unique.In its tenth year now, the Olive Crows are the only awards of their kind in the region.

Finally, it is a great example of a global body IAA working together with an Asian industry association, the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) to further a good cause," said Punit Goenka President India Chapter, and (Managing Director & CEO at ZEEL) of the International Advertising Association (IAA),

Says Olive Crown Awards Committee Chairperson Megha Tata (Managing Director, South Asia, Discovery Communications India), "The Olive Crown awards need no introduction to the marketing and advertising community.