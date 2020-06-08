E-pharmacy and telemedicine will accelerate health insurance growth, says ABHICL’s CEO Mayank Bathwal

Opportunities knocking

Health insurance has a huge opportunity to reach out and go out of the way to create connections with consumers for reasons other than the transaction of the products.

Keeping this in mind, we organised a programme, ‘Health at home’, where we got experts to talk to our consumers via Facebook live about physical and mental health. Through these initiatives, we were able to reach out to senior citizens and millennials alike. Here we were connecting with them and offering them advice in a big way. This way we could build on the trust.

These are unprecedented times but the opportunity for everyone related to the healthcare ecosystem is huge. The opportunity here is to provide protection that everyone needs and reach out to as many Indians as possible. At this juncture, no Indians can say that they do not need insurance.

I am hopeful there will be a big shift in the healthcare system not just in terms of size but the quality of healthcare that will be offered. The private sector has gone a long way, but there is a lot more that can be achieved.

Health insurance or sickness insurance

In health insurance, health comes first and insurance comes second. At present, the health insurance companies are looking at serving the customer when he or she is hospitalised. It is time, we play the role of a health partner. It is then that we will do justice to the opportunity that is there for health insurance. The role of focusing on health rather than sickness becomes even more imperative in COVID-19 times.

There is a growing need to focus on preventive and primary care. The focus of Ayushman Bharat on health and wellness centres is encouraging.

Policymakers: With or against the sector?

I am happy that the government has brought about guidelines around e-pharmacy and telemedicine. It will help create a robust health insurance ecosystem. Services like e-pharmacy and telemedicine will continue post-COVID-19. Optimism is the only way forward; fear will not take you anywhere else.

In the case of the government, it did its bit by coming up with Ayushman Bharat. This huge scheme covers around 60-65 crore people in the country. While the central government announced the scheme, the state governments have embraced it and have even covered more people than its initial target groups.

Another 30-40 crore people who value affordability or are buying insurance for the first time and aspire to get insured, will be able to avail of Arogya Sanjeevani, a standard product introduced by the regulator, IRDAI. The rest of the population can opt for health insurance products offered by insurance companies.

Telemedicine: A gatekeeper

In the case of telemedicine, it will take up the role of gatekeeping. During the time of COVID-19 and even after that, most doctors will prefer telemedicine over the fear of the virus. But the role of telemedicine will exist even after COVID-19. This will help populations in rural India to get access to the best doctors without having to travel (they will do so only if there is a need). As we have a large population, we have to look for alternative options.

I am excited about the possibilities that will come through telemedicine. There is under-capacity (of doctors) in our system. There is thus an imbalance in demand and supply. Digital technologies democratise the whole process, and also allows the possibility of scaling up.

Other than telemedicine, there are other smart service provisions that will help. It is more about the combination of services that will help insurance to penetrate further. COVID-19 has spelt out the need to focus on health. India cannot have healthcare spends at one per cent of its GDP, it will have to improve.