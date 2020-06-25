By 2050, India to consume more power than Europe, the US: Tata Power - Renewables, president, Ashish Khanna

Comparing India’s electricity consumption with the rest of the world, Khanna stated, “By 2050, India will consume more power than Europe and the United States. By 2038, we will overtake Europe. By 2050, it will be beyond the US.”

In the case of solar, the country has added more than 100 GW of solar capacity on a year-on-year basis. “It is not small.” This growth is dominated by newer technology and drop in prices in solar panels. Newer technology has allowed the prices to fall by 94 per cent and output per solar cell to double over the past decade.He added that with the energy mix (inclusive of oil and gas as well) changing, the contribution of electricity will more than double from the current level of 19 per cent to almost half by 2050. Khanna asserted that by the time the share of electricity in the energy mix will be 49-50 per cent (by 2050), the contribution of renewables in this will be around 86 per cent. “Out of 86 per cent of renewable, 66 per cent will be solar.”He strongly believes that the estimation made for 2050 might happen much before that. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of technologies and digitalisation has become much faster, he averred.