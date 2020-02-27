Aaditya Thackeray, Mark Read, Andy Puddicombe to grace IAA Olive Crown Awards

The 10th Anniversary of the International Advertising Association (IAA) Olive Crown Awards on 3rd March, 2020 at the ITC Maratha Hotel, Mumbai will be a star studded evening.

"The Olive Crown Awards are very important because they are the only awards to celebrate creative excellence in communicating sustainability.

And we have spared no effort to make the 10th. Anniversary of these prestigious awards very special,” said Punit Goenka President IAA India Chapter.